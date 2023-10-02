Natural Resources Wales (NRW) have posted flood alerts for both the Usk and the Wye.

In terms of the river Usk in Newport and the surrounding area, NRW said: "High tide at Newport is expected to reach 7.2 metres at 10.05pm today.

"The previous high tide at Newport reached a level of 7.0 metres at 9.45am this morning.

"Due to the predicted levels for the next high tides this alert will remain in force until at least Tuesday morning's high tide."

For the river Wye, NRW have said: "High tide at Chepstow will be 25 minutes later and, at Tintern, 45 minutes later than at Newport (10.05pm).

For information about how to prepare for potential flooding, and for more on the alerts, head to flood-warning.naturalresources.wales