Ryan Axton targeted Tesco, Boots, Lloyds Pharmacy and Vaped Out in Newport on a shoplifting binge last month.

There was £200 inside the Children in Need charity box he stole, the city’s magistrates’ court heard.

He also took a Ford Ka vehicle without consent and committed fraud when he spent £500 by using the stolen debit card to buy goods.

Axton, 31, of Clearwell Court, Bassaleg, Newport pleaded guilty to the offences which took place between September 10 and September 26.

The defendant has a history of committing dishonesty offences and these latest crimes were carried out when he was subject to post-sentence supervision.

He was jailed for 12 months.