The M4 was closed westbound between junction 25A and 26 - and eastbound at junction 26 - while the police attended the scene.

Long queues formed back from the scene, with Newport city centre becoming extremely congested.

At the time, a Gwent Police spokesperson said: "We were called to a bridge, near the Brynglas Tunnels, in Newport at around 3.15pm on Monday 2 October regarding a report of the concern for the safety of a girl.

"Officers are attending and the incident is ongoing.

"The M4 is closed in both directions between junctions 25 and 26 and diversions are in place."

At around 4.40pm, Traffic Wales confirmed that the motorway had been reopened in both directions.

Local reports from the scene were that the girl for whom there were welfare concerns had been taken from the scene in an ambulance without incident.