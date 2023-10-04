The development, which includes a new sports hall and changing facilities, dance studio, conference rooms and a theatre with capacity for 200 people, was completed in 2020, but the pandemic delayed plans to open it to the community.

Local groups and clubs can now book to use the centre in Cwmbran, which includes a newly opened well-being area, with indoor and outdoor seating and private rooms.

Headteacher Natalie Richards said: “We are incredibly proud of the facilities we have at Croesyceiliog Comprehensive School and we are pleased our local community can also benefit from them.

“The new well-being centre completes the development and will be critical to ensuring all our students get the very best from their learning and experiences at school.”

Wellbeing manager Irfan Ally added: “I am very excited to be leading the new Behaviour and Wellbeing Centre at Croesy.

“We have a team of staff with a range of skills and experiences working within the provision, and our objective is to reach as many students within the school as possible and support them with their individual needs.”

“We are working towards embedding a restorative and nurturing culture within the centre, in order that the students who access the provision understand their challenges and behaviours and progress both academically and socially.”

The investment at Croesyceiliog Comprehensive School is part of Torfaen Council’s 21st Century Schools Programme.

Executive member for children, families and education, Cllr Richard Clark said: “It’s fantastic to see the benefit this facility is having on pupils’ education, as well as their health and well-being.

“Helping children and young people to reach their potential and supporting them to gain skills and qualifications to enable them to lead positive lives, is one of the key objectives in the council’s county plan.”

Local groups can book to use the facilities by visiting the school’s website.

More information on Torfaen Council’s county plan can be found here.