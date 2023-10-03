A docudrama on the Partygate scandal will air on Channel 4 very soon, which is set to dramatise the scandal that took place during the Covid pandemic.
It will mix contemporary news footage along with filmed segments with actors portraying the parties going on at Downing Street during lockdown.
This will all be seen from the perspective of conflicted staffer Grace (played by Georgie Henley) who is a fictional character.
On the Radio Times, it says she becomes "gradually more disillusioned with her colleagues, in particular Annabel (Ophelia Lovibond), an embodiment of the entitlement that polluted those offices."
Remember Partygate?— Channel 4 (@Channel4) September 26, 2023
Karaoke, suitcases of wine, ambushing cake... this factual drama brings you inside 10 Downing Street as staff partied while the Covid death toll soared.
Stream or watch live from Tue 3 Oct, 9.30pm pic.twitter.com/bz29q0ciuc
The Prime Minister at the time Boris Johnson will also be included in the docudrama, but only as voice, which is provided by Jon Culshaw.
He is "heard on many occasions galvanising his troops and setting a morally reprehensible tone that was fulsomely endorsed and embraced".
The timing of the programme has also clearly been no accident, with it set to be broadcast on the eve of Rishi Sunak’s Conservative party conference speech.
Channel 4's Partygate full cast
- Georgie Henley as Gracie Greenwood
- Ophelia Lovibond as Annabel D'acre
- Hugh Skinner as Josh Fitzmaurice
- Alice Orr Ewing as Alice Lyons
- Tom Durant-Pritchard as Rory Baskerville
- Jon Culshaw as Boris Johnson (voice only)
- Craig Parkinson as Lee Caine
- Alice Lowe as Shelley Williams-Walker
- Charlotte Ritchie as Helen MacNamara
- Edwin Flay as Martin Reynolds
Since we didn't get invited the first time, we are bringing the party to everyone. #Partygate pic.twitter.com/v66a1otAkG— Channel 4 (@Channel4) October 2, 2023
- Phil Daniels as Mickey Port
- Anthony Calf as Sir Mark Sidwell
- Fanny Bacaya as Fanny
- Gisele Mbalaga as Giselle
- Rebecca Humphries as Carrie Johnson
- Kimberley Nixon as Kate Josephs
- Naomi Battrick as Cleo Watson
When will Channel 4's Partygate be on TV?
The Channel 4 special will air at 9.30pm on Tuesday, October 3 which follows right after the Great British Bake Off.
On the TV schedule it is set to conclude at 10.55pm, so will last almost an hour and a half, including advert breaks.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel