It will mix contemporary news footage along with filmed segments with actors portraying the parties going on at Downing Street during lockdown.

This will all be seen from the perspective of conflicted staffer Grace (played by Georgie Henley) who is a fictional character.

On the Radio Times, it says she becomes "gradually more disillusioned with her colleagues, in particular Annabel (Ophelia Lovibond), an embodiment of the entitlement that polluted those offices."

Remember Partygate?



Karaoke, suitcases of wine, ambushing cake... this factual drama brings you inside 10 Downing Street as staff partied while the Covid death toll soared.



The Prime Minister at the time Boris Johnson will also be included in the docudrama, but only as voice, which is provided by Jon Culshaw.

He is "heard on many occasions galvanising his troops and setting a morally reprehensible tone that was fulsomely endorsed and embraced".

The timing of the programme has also clearly been no accident, with it set to be broadcast on the eve of Rishi Sunak’s Conservative party conference speech.

Channel 4's Partygate full cast

Georgie Henley as Gracie Greenwood

Ophelia Lovibond as Annabel D'acre

Hugh Skinner as Josh Fitzmaurice

Alice Orr Ewing as Alice Lyons

Tom Durant-Pritchard as Rory Baskerville

Jon Culshaw as Boris Johnson (voice only)

Craig Parkinson as Lee Caine

Alice Lowe as Shelley Williams-Walker

Charlotte Ritchie as Helen MacNamara

Edwin Flay as Martin Reynolds

Phil Daniels as Mickey Port

Anthony Calf as Sir Mark Sidwell

Fanny Bacaya as Fanny

Gisele Mbalaga as Giselle

Rebecca Humphries as Carrie Johnson

Kimberley Nixon as Kate Josephs

Naomi Battrick as Cleo Watson

When will Channel 4's Partygate be on TV?





The Channel 4 special will air at 9.30pm on Tuesday, October 3 which follows right after the Great British Bake Off.

On the TV schedule it is set to conclude at 10.55pm, so will last almost an hour and a half, including advert breaks.