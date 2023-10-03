The iconic reality television show first aired on Channel 4 in 2000 where it stayed for 10 years before moving over to Channel 5 from 2011 to 2018.

In 2018, Big Brother was axed however this weekend it will return on ITV with new hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best.

What will be different on Big Brother 2023?





There are set to be a number of changes to the Big Brother show compared to the last time it went to air back in 2018.

For the first time in Big Brother history, there will be two presenters - Odudu and Best - hosting the show instead of one.

There are also set to be changes to the way contestants exit the house, according to The Mirror.

Previously, housemates would walk out to a chorus of boos or cheers from the crowd that had gathered for eviction night.

But Odudu and Best have revealed that will change in Big Brother 2023.

Who’s most likely to hook up in the Big Brother House? 👀🤭



AJ and Will reveal all... #BBUK @ajodudu @iamwillbest pic.twitter.com/tEKDeIi9BB — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) September 27, 2023

Best, speaking to The Mirror, said: "I don't think anybody will be stopping people from doing anything but are people going to want to (boo and cheer)?

"It does feel as though the world has changed a little bit."

Housemates look set to be far more protected in the Big Brother reboot, according to The Mirror, with Odudu saying she feels it's her duty of care to look after the contestants as some of them "have never been on TV before."

When asked if she felt any responsibility for the contestants' mental health, she said: "Yeah for sure. Say, for example, when it comes to eviction night, Will and I don't know who we're going to meet, who's going in the house.

"The one thing that will happen is the eviction of course. These are people who have never been on TV before, this is a real experience.

"They're going to come out to maybe a baying audience who didn't receive them well. I think it's up to me and Will to really put an arm around them."

Despite looking out for the contestants, Odudu added it wouldn't stop her from asking the "important" questions.

When is Big Brother on TV?

Big Brother: The Launch will air on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX on October 8 in a “disruptive multi-channel and streaming takeover”.

The remainder of the series will be broadcast nightly (every day except Saturdays) on ITV2 and ITVX.

Big Brother returns on Sunday, October 8 at 9 pm on ITV 1, ITV2 and ITV X.