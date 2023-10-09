Nathan Collings, 34, of Diamond Jubilee Terrace in Abertillery, faced six charges in relation to two complainants between November 2020 and April of this year.

On the day of trial, Collings told the court he wanted to switch his pleas.

The defendant now admitted three charges of controlling or coercive behaviour in an intimate relationship.

The first was dated between November 30, 2020, and October 18, 2021, while the other two offences – dated between January 31 last year and April 30 this year and – involved a second complainant.

Collings also admitted two offences of threatening to disclose private sexual photographs or films with intent to cause distress. These both involved the first complainant, and were dated September 1 and 12 of 2021.

He also pleaded guilty to stalking involving fear of violence or serious alarm or distress in relation to the second complainant between January 1 and 5 last year.

The offences relating to the second complainant took place in Abertillery.

Swansea Crown Court heard that Collings engaged in controlling behaviour by limiting the amount of the women could spend with their family and friends, by monitoring their phones and social media accounts, by using a pet camera to spy on them, and by using a tracking app on their phones.

In relation to the stalking charge, the prosecution alleged Collings would follow the woman home, taking her keys, entering her home without permission, monitoring her social media accounts, and watching her home while parked up outside.

Judge Huw Rees ordered that a pre-sentence report is prepared, and remanded Collings back in to custody.

He will be sentenced on October 23.