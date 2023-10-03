Live

M49 closed both ways due to serious accident from M4 J22 to M5 J18

By Lauran O'Toole

  • The M49 is closed both ways due to a serious accident from M4 Prince Of Wales Bridge eastbound J22 to M5 J18. Congestion to the M4 at J22.
  • There is long delays as as drivers divert around the closure.

