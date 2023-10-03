Live

Man dies at scene of crash as M49 to remain closed from M4 J22 to M5 J18

Emergency
Traffic
South Wales
By Lauran O'Toole

  • A man has died at scene of crash on the M49. The M49 is to remain closed on the northbound carriageway from M4 Prince Of Wales Bridge eastbound J22 to M5 J18.
  • It is expected to be closed until the afternoon.
  • There are long delays as as drivers divert around the closure.

Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos