- A man has died at scene of crash on the M49. The M49 is to remain closed on the northbound carriageway from M4 Prince Of Wales Bridge eastbound J22 to M5 J18.
- It is expected to be closed until the afternoon.
- There are long delays as as drivers divert around the closure.
