RHYS HOLLAND, 19, of Ffrwd Road, Abersychan, Pontypool was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating and causing criminal damage to a Ford Ka car on February 3.

He must pay £360 compensation, £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.

EMMA MEATS, 45, of Greenland Road, Brynmawr must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 61mph in a 50mph zone on the A472 at Skew Fields, Pontypool on March 13.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

CHRISTOPHER YOUNG, 48, of Festival Crescent, New Inn, Pontypool was sentenced to a two-year community order after he admitted assault by beating and harassment between August 26 and September 17.

He must attend a 29-day “Building Better Relationships” programme and complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Youn was made the subject of a two-year restraining order and has to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

ALUN LEWIS, 59, of Clevedon Road, Newport must pay £311 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on Pant Road, Newbridge on March 21.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

KIERAN ROBERTS, 19, of Aneurin Bevan Avenue, Gelligaer, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on March 29.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KARL TOOZE, 50, of The Narth, near Monmouth must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A466 on the Wye Valley Link Road, Chepstow on April 19.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DANIEL SPENCER SMART, 32, of Coed Y Felin, New Inn, Pontypool must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Ponthir Road, Caerleon, Newport on March 21.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JOSHUA TAYLOR, 26, of Coed Chambers Road, Glascoed, near Pontypool must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 59mph in a 50mph zone on the A472 at Skew Fields on March 20.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

KAYLEIGH AMELDA WILLIS, 37, of Bryn Garw, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran must pay £100 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 47mph in a 30mph zone on Llanfrechfa Way on March 21.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

SANDRA ELIZABETH WORTHINGTON, 75, of Old Roman Road, Langstone, Newport must pay £304 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Christchurch Road on March 16.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

CHARLIE LINSTEAD, 27, of Alice Crescent, Thornwell, Chepstow Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone on Devauden Road, St Arvans on March 20.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ROBERT MURPHY, 71, of Heather Court, Ty Canol, Cwmbran must pay £217 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on Henllys Way, Coed Eva on March 25.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JONATHAN MARK PRING, 49, of William Lovett Gardens, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 on Chepstow Road on March 23.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.