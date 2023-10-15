Rebecca Bolton is boss of self-love based brand The B Collection, which recently opened its first shop – in Newport.

“I started my business journey as a self-employed nail technician aged 18 with a huge passion for the products I was using on my clients,” explained Ms Bolton.

“I grew a huge client base and started formulating my own products with ingredients that were as natural as possible.”

During the Covid pandemic she worked hard learning, formulating, and growing her product range. When lockdown ended and she could return to clients she decided to see where The B Collection would take her.

“The B Collection is a complete self-love-based brand,” said the 28-year-old.

“Our aim is to provide products that will help people be proactive with self-care and learn to love themselves.”

“We are all about real skin, real bodies and real results.”

Ms Bolton now juggles motherhood with managing her team of four staff members who help with online orders, running the shop, and promoting the business on social media.

The B Collection has more than 50,000 followers on social media, including more than 40,000 on TikTok, with thousands of orders shipped all over the UK each week.

“We are creating a lovely community promoting self-love and empowerment,” added the young entrepreneur.

“We have recently taken a massive step as a business by opening the very first B Collection shop in Newport.

“This is a complete dream come true.”

The B Collection shop officially opened on Saturday, September 30. Described by some staff members as a “pink wonderland” it’s based in Unit E2, Langland Park West, Langland Way in Newport.

The grand opening saw Ms Bolton cut a (pink) ribbon with women and girls flocking to check out the shop and products (and enjoy the festivities).

Find The B Collection on social media: