Following a series of leaks earlier this year, Newport’s City Homes undertook a review and have appointed principal contractor, Vital Energi, to upgrade the pipework.

Work to upgrade the Duffryn district heating system – which is supported by more than seven kilometres of underground pipework – begins this month and is expected to be completed by spring 2024.

The district heating system was originally put in place during the 1970s and supplies heating and hot water to more than 1,000 homes in the area - work is set to take place in planned phases to minimise disruption.

And now members of the community will have the opportunity to take part in a series of unique, behind the scenes tours of the system - they can learn more about how the biomass boiler works, its history, and sustainability impact.

An expert team from the housing association will outline what’s happening next with the planned works for the replacement pipeline programme.

The tours of Duffryn Energy Centre (Henry Morgan Close) are taking place on the following dates:

Monday, October 9: 10.30am – 3pm;

10.30am – 3pm; Tuesday, October 10: 10.30am – 3pm;

10.30am – 3pm; Wednesday, October 11: 3.30pm – 6.30pm.

Executive director of operations at Newport City Homes, Sonia Furzland, said: "We're grateful for the patience and understanding of our Duffryn residents as we undertake this significant and essential upgrade.

“We're doing all that we can to work as quickly and efficiently as possible and these community engagement events are a great opportunity for us to speak with the community and respond to any questions or concerns they might have.”

Other community engagement events being hosted by Newport City Homes this October include:

Newport City Homes, 195 Upper Dock Street

October 4: 11am – 5pm.

Nightingale Court (Residents only)

October 12: 10am – 12pm

Aneurin Bevan Court (Residents only)

October 12: 2pm – 4pm.

Facebook Live Tour with Q+A Session (Newport City Homes customers)