Thomas Baldwin opened The Protein Shed in Maesglas Retail Park, opposite TK Maxx on Friday, September 29, and thanked his family and friends for all their support.

The high-protein street food van is offering a variety of freshly made goods including fries, rice boxes, wraps, tacos and protein shakes.

Outside The Protein Shed in Maesglas Retail Park (Image: Thomas Baldwin)

Mr Baldwin said: “Opening my first business has been stressful at times but I’ve enjoyed the process and experience and can’t wait for more lessons along the way.

“It’s been a lot of sacrifices late nights and hard work to get the van running but with support of my family and friends we got there in the end.

“All products will be cooked fresh from the van with high quality ingredients."

Mr Baldwin in his new street food van (Image: Thomas Baldwin)

The Newport man has always had an eye for business - and says he earned £7,000 selling sweets and chocolate in school.

Mr Baldwin said: "I’m hoping to expand my business by selling supplements online and hopefully open more vans in the future.

"I’ve always been a business-minded person from a young age and like to keep myself ahead of the game.

"The amount of lads holidays I could have gone on and weekends out I've missed will hopefully be worth it one day.

"This is just the beginning of my business career and I can’t wait for the future."

The Protein Shed cups (Image: Thomas Baldwin)

Customers are able to build their own 'box meal' through four different steps.

This consists of choosing your carbs, protein, sides and then your sauce.

The Protein Shed is open Monday to Sunday from 10am-6pm.