Elliot Buchan, 27, of no fixed abode, Newport and Kayla Grubb, 31, of Elmhurst Close, Trevethin, Pontypool appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court.

They are accused of conspiracy to supply heroin, conspiracy to supply cocaine and conspiracy to supply ecstasy in Newport between November 1, 2022 and September 13 this year.

They were remanded in custody.

They have been charged along with three co-defendants who appeared in court last month:

Nicholas Yhnell, 36, of John Ireland Close, Newport

Ihtesham Hassan, 44, of Cefn Coed Road, Cardiff

Farhan Musleh, 60, West Lee, Riverside, Cardiff

The trio are also accused of conspiracy to supply heroin, conspiracy to supply cocaine and conspiracy to supply ecstasy in Newport between November 1, 2022 and September 13 this year.

They were also remanded in custody at Newport Magistrates’ Court and all five are due before the crown court later this month.

Gwent Police officers closed Corporation Road in Newport during part of an operation on Wednesday, September 13.