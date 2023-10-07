It is all part of the planned dualling scheme for the trunk road.

According to managing director of Spencer Quantum, Ross McDermott, work was originally supposed to only last for six weeks - but has now been ongoing for over a year and a half.

The work, now entering its 20th month, is part of the longest ongoing infrastructure development for the Welsh Government.

Quantum Geotechnic and Spencer ECA, part of the RSK Group, is continuing to deliver the project.

Mr McDermott said: “The teams have done, and continue to do, an excellent job in executing this project, making use of a combination of in-house heavy plant supplied by Spencer ECA and Quantum’s soil nailing and rock bolting drilling masts. The soil nailing works are set to continue late into 2023.

“What started out as a six-week initial project has evolved into an ongoing one for more than 18 months, delivering works across the length and breadth of the site, which is testament to the relationship our teams have forged with the client, having built a mutual trust, and demonstrates our reliability, versatility, and adaptability in a challenging environment.”

Quantum Geotechnic also completed a ground investigation project for Torfaen County Borough Council in South Wales earlier this year.

The project at former industrial site The British lasted 15 weeks and cost £1.57 million.

Mr McDermott said of this earlier project: "In consideration of the complex underground mine drainage system, this ground investigation was designed to assist in mapping this mine network and to ultimately contribute to the design of mine drainage improvements."