Corey Walker was last seen leaving the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran at around 11.30pm on Tuesday 26 September.

Officers would like to speak to the 31-year-old in connection with an investigation into reports of drug offences in the Newport area.

He is described as 6ft tall of medium build, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

The public is warned to not approach Corey and to instead call 999.

Gwent Police are appealing for information on his whereabouts and anyone with information is urged to contact the force.

Corey Walker was last seen leaving the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran (Image: Gwent Police)

A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: “Anyone with any information on his whereabouts can call 101 or DM us on Facebook or Twitter, quoting 2300327351.

“You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“If you see Corey, please do not approach him, instead call 999.”