Developer Lovell Homes has made significant progress on the Royal Victoria Court development in Cardiff Road in Newport.

Based on the site of the former Whiteheads steelworks, Royal Victora Court includes two, three and four-bedroom homes – you can take a look at the three-bedroom properties available here.

The development also includes one and two-bedroom apartments – with ones based in Sycamore House (part of the Royal Victoria Court development) now available for early bird reservation.

All apartments are built to a high specification and include Symphony fitted kitchens with soft closers to cupboards and drawers, an integrated brushed stainless-steel single oven and fridge freezer, and a free-standing washer dryer.

The apartments are open plan, with dining space (as seen above) and include a living room/lounge area.

The bedrooms come with carpet included and Amtico Spacia flooring is used throughout the rest of the home.

Interested parties can reserve an apartment at Sycamore House with a £150 deposit and will have first refusal on the apartment once it is released for sale.

The apartments are also eligible for Help to Buy Wales (subject to T&Cs) meaning that homebuyers can buy a property with a five per cent deposit.

The remainder is made up from a 75 per cent mortgage and a 20 per cent equity loan, which is interest free for the first five years.

Regional sales director at Lovell Homes, Suzie Hewitt, said: “We are very excited that Newport property seekers will finally have their chance to reserve an apartment at Sycamore House.

"Our previous apartment blocks have been very popular and expect to see the same again.

"These are excellent, high quality homes that would be ideal for a range of lifestyles, so we would highly encourage anyone who is interested to get in touch to avoid missing out.”

Royal Victoria Court is open seven days a week, 10am to 5pm. To find out more or book an appointment, visit lovell.co.uk/developments/royal-victoria-court-newport/ or call 01633 928 856.

Royal Victoria Court is being delivered by Lovell in partnership with Tirion Homes and with support from Welsh Government. The development will consist of 528 properties, including 264 open market sale homes and 234 affordable homes for rent with Tirion Homes, alongside an additional 30 properties for low-cost home ownership through Melin Homes.