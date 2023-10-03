Gwent Police received a report of a crash on the A4042, near Croesymwyalch, at around 6.45am this morning, Tuesday, October 3.

Officers attended the scene to assist with traffic management and the road was closed.

The crash involved one car. No injuries were reported, according to Gwent Police.

The road has since re-opened after this morning’s crash.

