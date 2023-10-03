The medical emergency took place in Hengoed Road, Hengoed, at around 2.15pm on Sunday 1 October.

Two boys, aged eight and nine, remain in hospital receiving treatment for injuries believed to be linked to an explosion of a firework.

One boy was air lifted to Bristol Royal Hospital for Children for further treatment and the either was taken to University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff.

In a Facebook post family members issued statements that the boys have received surgery and are in ‘horrendous condition.’

An air ambulance, the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service all arrived at the scene by air alongside two emergency ambulances, one duty operational manager and one Cymru high acuity response unit.

Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called on Sunday (01 October), at approximately 2:09pm, to reports of an incident on Hengoed Road, Hengoed.

“We sent two emergency ambulances, one duty operational manager, one Cymru high acuity response unit and one air ambulance to the scene where we were assisted by colleagues from the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service who travelled by air.

“We conveyed one patient by road to University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff and one patient by air to the Bristol Royal Hospital for Children for further treatment."

Gwent Police is now appealing for anyone with information to contact the force.

A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a medical emergency in Hengoed Road, Hengoed, at around 2.15pm on Sunday 1 October.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300332856.”