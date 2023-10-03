POLICE are hunting a wanted Torfaen man who was jailed for harassment and is now being recalled to prison.
Gwent Police are trying to Corey Rawlings who received a six-month sentence for harassment.
The 31-year-old has breached his licence conditions after being released from prison in August 2023.
The Torfaen man is now being recalled to prison.
A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: “We’re trying to find Corey Rawlings, from Torfaen.
“The 31-year-old received a six-month sentence for harassment but breached his licence conditions after being released from prison in August.
“He’s now being recalled to prison.”
