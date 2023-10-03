Gwent Police are trying to Corey Rawlings who received a six-month sentence for harassment.

The 31-year-old has breached his licence conditions after being released from prison in August 2023.

The Torfaen man is now being recalled to prison.

A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: “We’re trying to find Corey Rawlings, from Torfaen.

“The 31-year-old received a six-month sentence for harassment but breached his licence conditions after being released from prison in August.

“He’s now being recalled to prison.”