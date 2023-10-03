From Three Cliffs and Rhossili on the picturesque Gower Peninsula to Whitmore Bay in the Vale of Glamorgan, there is no shortage of dog-friendly beaches in South Wales.

From May 1 to September 30, during the height of summer, some of the more popular beaches have dog-restricted areas.

But as we enter October, these restrictions have now been lifted and dogs are allowed to roam freely on South Wales beaches once again.

From Swansea to the Vale of Glamorgan, there are a range of dog friendly beaches in south Wales to take your dog out for a walk on. (Image: Getty Images)

South Wales beaches where dog restrictions have been lifted

The following beaches in South Wales have bans on dogs in place from May 1 to September 30 each year which have now been lifted:

Bridgend

Rest Bay

Sandy Bay (Coney Beach)

Seafront Beach (Town Beach)

Trecco Bay

Neath Port Talbot

Aberavon Beach

Swansea

Swansea Bay

Bracelet Bay

Limeslade Bay

Rotherslade Bay

Langland Bay

Caswell Bay

Port Eynon Beach

River Tawe to Victoria Park

Beach at Sketty Lane to the northern edge of the West Cross Inn

Dogs are allowed on the beach all year round on the following beaches in Swansea:

Swansea Bay (from Victoria Park to the beach access at Sketty Lane)

Horton

Mumbles

Pwll Du

Pobbles

Three Cliffs

Tor Bay

Crawley

Oxwich

Mewslade

Rhossili

Llangennith

Broughton

Whiteford Sands

Port Eynon (from the main steps west to the Salt House)

There are some beaches in South Wales dogs are allowed on all year round including Three Cliffs Bay. (Image: Getty Images)

Restrictions requiring dogs on lead are still in place at the following beaches:

Swansea Bay Promenade

Langland Bay and Rotherslade Promenades

Caswell Bay Promenade

If you fail to keep your dog on a lead you could be issued with a fixed penalty notice.

Vale of Glamorgan

Dunraven Bay

Com Colhuw

Cold Knap

Whitmore Bay

Penarth Seafront

Dogs are allowed on the following Vale of Glamorgan beaches all year round:

Ogmore by Sea

Cwm Nash

Nash Point

Summerhouse Point

Aberthaw

Fontygary Bay

Porthkerry

Jackson's Bay

St Mary's Well Bay

Restrictions do not apply to guide dogs for the blind.