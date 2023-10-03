South Wales is known for having some of the best beaches in the UK, offering the perfect space to let your dog off the lead for a good run around.
From Three Cliffs and Rhossili on the picturesque Gower Peninsula to Whitmore Bay in the Vale of Glamorgan, there is no shortage of dog-friendly beaches in South Wales.
From May 1 to September 30, during the height of summer, some of the more popular beaches have dog-restricted areas.
But as we enter October, these restrictions have now been lifted and dogs are allowed to roam freely on South Wales beaches once again.
South Wales beaches where dog restrictions have been lifted
The following beaches in South Wales have bans on dogs in place from May 1 to September 30 each year which have now been lifted:
Bridgend
- Rest Bay
- Sandy Bay (Coney Beach)
- Seafront Beach (Town Beach)
- Trecco Bay
Neath Port Talbot
- Aberavon Beach
Swansea
- Swansea Bay
- Bracelet Bay
- Limeslade Bay
- Rotherslade Bay
- Langland Bay
- Caswell Bay
- Port Eynon Beach
- River Tawe to Victoria Park
- Beach at Sketty Lane to the northern edge of the West Cross Inn
Dogs are allowed on the beach all year round on the following beaches in Swansea:
- Swansea Bay (from Victoria Park to the beach access at Sketty Lane)
- Horton
- Mumbles
- Pwll Du
- Pobbles
- Three Cliffs
- Tor Bay
- Crawley
- Oxwich
- Mewslade
- Rhossili
- Llangennith
- Broughton
- Whiteford Sands
- Port Eynon (from the main steps west to the Salt House)
Restrictions requiring dogs on lead are still in place at the following beaches:
- Swansea Bay Promenade
- Langland Bay and Rotherslade Promenades
- Caswell Bay Promenade
If you fail to keep your dog on a lead you could be issued with a fixed penalty notice.
Vale of Glamorgan
- Dunraven Bay
- Com Colhuw
- Cold Knap
- Whitmore Bay
- Penarth Seafront
Dogs are allowed on the following Vale of Glamorgan beaches all year round:
- Ogmore by Sea
- Cwm Nash
- Nash Point
- Summerhouse Point
- Aberthaw
- Fontygary Bay
- Porthkerry
- Jackson's Bay
- St Mary's Well Bay
Restrictions do not apply to guide dogs for the blind.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here