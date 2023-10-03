Officers were called to a report of a crash involving a van and the driver of a broken-down vehicle on the M49 at around 5.45am. A man in his 60s was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's family will be offered support by a specially trained family liaison officer.

One man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is in custody.

The northbound carriageway remains closed between the M4 junction 22 and M5 junction 18A and a diversion via the M4 is in place.

The southbound has now reopened.

Crash investigation work is underway which is likely to last until late this afternoon.

The National Highways is advising people to allow extra journey time if travelling in the area. Long delays remain in the area as as drivers divert around the closure.

The fatal crash resulted in a 90-minute delay on the M4 eastbound this morning between junctions 23 and 21.

Avon and Somerset Police are now appealing to speak to witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage.

Statement from Avon and Somerset Police

