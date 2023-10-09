Gary Morgan, 59, of Jackson Court, Newport was convicted by a jury of historical offences committed in Pontypool during the 1980s and 1990s.

The construction industry worker had denied the charges and accused his two victims of lying during his trial.

Nigel Fryer, prosecuting, told Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court: “The defendant has been convicted of being a predatory paedophile.”

Morgan was found guilty of six counts of indecent assault.

Mr Fryer read out the victim impact statements of the two complainants.

“I was scared of what this man was capable of,” one said. “I was in constant fear of him.

“Coming to court to give evidence was mortifying. He normalises his behaviour.”

The other told the court: “I became an expert at showing no emotion.

“I suffer from nightmares.”

Thomas Stanway representing the defendant said: “Mr Morgan lived a chaotic lifestyle at the time of these offences and had difficulties with alcohol.

“He turned his back on this life over the last 23 years.

“The defendant has lived a law abiding life since.

“There is a stark difference between the Gary Morgan then and the one that stands before you today in 2023.”

The court was heard the defendant was a “hard-working man” and although he had previous convictions for dishonesty and violence there were none for any relevant offences.

The judge, Recorder Dyfed Llion Thomas, told Morgan: “These were serious offences that took place over a number of years.

“They were opportunistic and committed against two young girls.

“You assaulted them to satisfy your own depraved desires.”

The defendant was jailed for seven years and will serve half of the sentence before being released on licence.

Morgan will have to register as a sex offender indefinitely and was made the subject of a 15-year sexual harm prevention order.