Monmouthshire County Council would like to hear from residents on the proposed walking and cycling route design to improve journeys between Rogiet and Undy.

Members of the local community will have the opportunity to speak to officers from Monmouthshire County Council and project management firm WSP between 2pm and 7pm today, Wednesday, October 4, at the Baptist Church in Magor.

The event will allow residents to view current proposed plans.

And from today until Friday, October 20, residents are invited to complete a survey on the proposed design to improve the cycling and walking route between the towns.

The study is being undertaken by WSP on behalf of Monmouthshire County Council and will explore opportunities for improving the route along the B4245.

By attending the public event and completing the questionnaire, residents can have their say on the plans to improve connectivity between Rogiet and Undy and further connections to Severn Tunnel Junction.

The survey will be available online from midday today on the Monmouthshire County Council website.