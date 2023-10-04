The number of animals rehomed dropped by 5% from 2021 to 2022 falling to 25,535 animals in 2022, compared to 26,945 during the previous year.

This marks a longer-term collapse in rehoming rates; which have fallen by 34% from three years ago (in 2019) - when 39,178 animals were rehomed.

To try and revive adoption rates, the RSPCA’s month-long Adoptober rehoming campaign launches today (October 2) highlighting the many animals the charity has waiting to find their perfect match.

Rehoming rates have fallen markedly since 2019 (Image: Canva)

You can look to find a pet at the RSPCA on their website here.

'We’re well on our way to a crisis point'





Samantha Gaines, head of companion animals at the RSPCA said: “We’re lucky to have so many wonderful people adopting rescue animals from our centres and branches every week, but the reality is, it’s not enough.

“The number of animals we’re taking in currently isn’t balancing with the number that are being adopted, and we’re well on our way to a crisis point.

“We fear even more unwanted animals will be coming into our care, as the cost of living crisis bites. This year already we’ve received 9,748 calls about abandoned or unwanted animals, compared to 8,551 in the first six months of 2022.

“Before long, all of our centres will be full to bursting."

The RSPCA are concerned about the capacity of their centres being reached (Image: Canva)

She added that the RSPCA would "never advise anybody to get a pet if they’re not fully committed or in a position to provide for that animal".

Even if people are not in a position to adopt a pet, the RSPCA encouraged them to share the Adoptober message and donate to help them continue their work.

Samantha went on: “Sharing our lives and homes with pets can be so rewarding and fulfilling. Throughout this month, we want to celebrate all the many wonderful things that animals bring to our lives.

"We want to inspire those who are in a position to adopt a pet to open their homes to an animal in need of a new start, to help reduce the pressure on the RSPCA centres and branches.

“Even if you can’t open your home to a pet, we all have the power to take action for animals. You can support the RSPCA by sharing our message or donating to help us continue our vital work.”