They have also warned that replacement bus services will not be available.

An extremely limited service will operate across the railway network tomorrow, including on Great Western Railway (GWR) routes, as the Aslef union continues strike action.

With far fewer trains able to operate than on other strike days, GWR have told passengers that they can travel on days around the strike action and may wish to do so if they are able to.

A significantly reduced, revised timetable will operate across several train operators, including GWR, and most parts of the operator's network network will have no service at all.

Among the services affected by the strikes is the Cardiff to London service, which passes through Newport.

Services will also start later (7am) and all journeys must be completed by approximately 6.30pm.

To help people travel, those with tickets for strike days will be able to use them on alternative days on GWR services. Tickets for Wednesday, October 4 can be used up to and including Friday, October 6.

The operator is warning that trains will be much busier than previous strike days and GWR have said that customers "may wish to travel on other days if they can".

"We are not able to provide bus replacement services," they said.

In addition, there could be further disruption up to Friday, October 6 due to industrial action short of a strike by Aslef.

Customers who purchased tickets but do not travel can claim a full refund or amend their ticket.