Clarks, located in Newport Retail Park in Spytty, announced it will close at the end of the year with notices of closure posted on the store windows.

The Argus reported in 2020 that the chain was saved by the company's voluntary arrangement (CVA), but now Clarks have confirmed that the store in Newport will close.

A spokesperson for Clarks said: “Clarks confirms its store at the Newport Retail Park, Newport, will close in late 2023.

"We have a strong duty of care to all our employees, and we are working closely with the store team as they now go through a period of consultation.

"Customers can continue to shop from our full range of products online and at our nearby Clarks stores in Cwmbran, Caerphilly, and Cardiff.”

There are two other stores across Gwent with one located in Cwmbran and one in the Castle Court shopping centre, Caerphilly.

The stores in Cwmbran and Caerphilly, along with stores in Cardiff, will remain open for business as normal whilst an official closure date for the Newport store is yet to be revealed.