The Riddlers

The Riddlers - with Mossop and Tiddler - was a pre-school TV show on CITV in 1991 showing at lunchtime each Thursday. The Riddler puppets occupied the garden of Miss Marjorie Dore, played by Victoria Williams, where Mossop would tell a series of stories with Tiddler having to guess the moral of the tale.

Knightmare

Adventure TV show Knightmare broadcast from 1987 and created a quiz show within a medieval setting. The show was aired on ITV on Friday teatime where contestants would pitch their wits against puzzles, obstacle courses and early 'virtual reality' games using blue screen technology. Pictured is Lissard, played by Cliffard Barry.

Rosie and Jim

This magical show tells the tale of two ragdolls who live on a narrowboat and came to life when they thought nobody was looking. Rosie and Jim, written and presented by John Cunliffe who famously created Postman Pat, is full of educational interest. The ragdolls observe the world around them as the narrowboat travels the canals of England, sharing songs and rhymes as they go.

Thomas the Tank Engine

Based on the Railway Series books by Rev W. Awdry and his son Christopher, Thomas and Friends sprang to life on our screens in 1984. The adventures on the Island of Sodor were a massive hit both here and eventually in the USA, inspiring numerous series and films.

SuperTed

This tiny superhero was no ordinary teddy bear. Starting life in a factory, he's deemed as defective and thrown away in a store cupboard. But he is found by a visiting alien called Spotty who decides to bring the bear to life using cosmic dust and the help of Mother Nature. Whenever there is trouble, SuperTed transformed into his red suit, cape and rocket boots to save the day, usually against greedy cowboy Texas Pete.

Postman Pat

Just the tune alone would be enough to lull any child into an afternoon nap, making Postman Pat a firm favourite. Created by Woodland Animations, the series follows the adventures of Royal Mail postie Pat and his black and white cat Jess. She show featured the country village of Greendale and such characters as Mrs Goggins, Reverend Timms and local handyman Ted Glen.

Sesame Street

Sesame Street aired on Channel 4 throughout the 80s offering both education and entertainment to pre-school children. Set in a New York neighbourhood, Muppets live alongside humans and many of the characters are now household names. Big Bird, the Cookie Monster, Bert and Ernie and Grover have been a hit with children globally for the last 40 years.

Roland Rat

Love him or hate him, this puppet rodant was the face of your childhood in the 1980s when he had a TV-am segment during the summer holidays. Operated and voiced by David Claridge, who worked for Jim Henson, his show followed the adventures of Roland and his pals through King's Cross railway station. His sidekicks included Kevin the Gerbil, Errol the hamster and a guinea pig called Glennis.

Muffin the Mule

This puppet character first appeared on the BBC in 1946 - and was an instant hit. During the show, Muffin used to clank around on the top of the piano while presenter Annette Mills played music. Muffin was worked by Ann Hogarth and he had a number of friends including. Mr Peregrine the Penguin, Oswald the Ostrich, Sally the Sea-lion, and Louise the Lamb. The show even had its own merchandise and comic book.