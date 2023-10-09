This year children are in for a spooky treat as schools break up just before Hallowe'en.

Half Term will run from Monday, October 30, to Friday, November 3.

Youngsters can pick their best costume and enjoy Hallowe'en knowing there is no school the next day, and like last year Bonfire night falls on the Sunday before returning to school.

Children can end the first half-term break by attending fireworks displays across the country with their parents.

Half-term falls before halloween across Wales. Picture: File (Image: file)Half-term falls before halloween across Wales. Picture: File

Once Hallowe'en is out of the way, the attention will turn to Christmas, with people across the county starting their shopping in preparation for the big day.

After returning to school on Monday, November 6, it's only a six-week wait until the Christmas holidays.

Schools break up two days before Christmas Eve, on Friday, December 22, and after two weeks of fun, presents and chocolate children return to the classroom on Monday, January 8, 2024.

Autumn Term: Monday, September 4 to Friday, October 27;

Half-term: Monday, October 30 to Friday, November 4;

Winter Term: Monday, November 6 to Friday, December 22;

Christmas Break: Friday, December 22 to Monday, January 8.

All upcoming half-term dates can be found at: https://www.newport.gov.uk/en/Schools-Education/Schools/Term-Dates.aspx