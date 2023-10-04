The awards took place at Chepstow Racecourse on Thursday, September 21.

There were cheers from all corners as each winner was read out.

The pharmacy at the Grange University Hospital was announced as the winner of the Pharmacy of the Year award at the ceremony.

Pharmacy manager Jane Hoidn said: "We feel privileged to be named as Pharmacy of the Year.

"The Grange University Hospital Pharmacy staff have endured a difficult couple of years.

"Through the Covid pandemic, opening of the new hospital and high vacancy rates a lot of our staff are feeling that they will always be under significant pressure to deliver patient care.

"We have managed to find a way to still deliver high quality patient care but also invest in our staff’s wellbeing and re-invigorate their desire to learn and develop their skills to enhance the patient experience.

"To be recognised for this is a fabulous achievement and means a lot to all the staff involved."

The GUH pharmacy team were described on the night as having "strived to put patients and their safety first".

Event compere Angela Jay said: "The development of staff has ensured job satisfaction which has proven to improve patient safety and reduce medication-related harm."

The Pharmacy of the Year Award was sponsored by Newport Transport.

