Instead of buying a pumpkin from a local supermarket, why not make it a fun experience for the family and visit a pumpkin patch?

Here are the Argus we compiled the top five pumpkin patches to visit across Gwent and Monmouthshire.

Twilight Pumpkins, Abergavenny

Located in Abergavenny, Maindiff Court Farm has two pumpkin patches to choose from with scarecrows and a large maize trail.

The farm opens for Pumpkin Picking on Saturday, October 7, and will remain open every weekend this month until October 31 from 10am until 5pm.

Pick a pumpkin at Twilight Pumpkins in Maindiff Court Farm. Picture: Google (Image: Google)Pick a pumpkin at Twilight Pumpkins in Maindiff Court Farm. Picture: Google

It is located at Maindiff Court Farm, Abergavenny, NP7 8AY.

Pencoed Fach Farm – Blackwood

Located in Blackwood, this farm has a lot to offer, as well as animals at the Little Meadow. The pumpkin patch is located a five-minute walk from the car park.

Pumpkins are priced from £1 up to £15, it also has an area for photos.

Pumpkin Picking at Pencoed Fach Farm. Picture: Sarah Biggs (Image: Sarah Biggs, Camera Club)Pumpkin Picking at Pencoed Fach Farm. Picture: Sarah Biggs

A kitchen is also available in the dairy where you can order food. There is also face painting and sweets available to buy.

It is located at Heol Y Cefn, Bedwellty Road, Blackwood, NP12 0BQ.

Clearwell Farm, Newport

Located between Cardiff and Newport, this farm offers a fun family day out with more than 20 different types of pumpkins to choose from.

Scarecrow David Phillips in the pumpkin patch at Clearwell Farm. Picture: christinsleyphotography (Image: christinsleyphotography)Scarecrow David Phillips in the pumpkin patch at Clearwell Farm. Picture: christinsleyphotography

The farm opens on Saturday, October 7, for pumpkin picking until Monday, October 30, from 9.30am until 5pm.

It is located at Michaelston-y-Fedw, Cardiff CF3 6XT.

Billy Bobs, Monmouthshire

Located in Llangybi, this pumpkin patch offers more than just picking, it offers a patch cinema and loads more including their Murder Maze.

Billy Bobs farm - offers a patch, pumpkin picking, cinema and loads more including their Murder Maze. Picture: Google (Image: Google)Billy Bobs farm - offers a patch, pumpkin picking, cinema and loads more including their Murder Maze. Picture: Google

It is priced at £10 per car and is open between Saturday, October 7, and Tuesday, October 31, from 9am until 5am.

It is located at Castle Farm, Llangybi, NP15 1NJ.

Berry Hill Farm – Marshfield

Located in Marshfield off the A48, this pumpkin patch has plenty to choose from with all shapes, sizes, and colours available.

Berry Hill Farm has a patch with plenty of pumpkins to choose from with all shapes, sizes, and colours available. Picture: Google (Image: Google)Berry Hill Farm has a patch with plenty of pumpkins to choose from with all shapes, sizes, and colours available. Picture: Google

The farm is open from 9am to 1pm on Mondays and Saturdays, 9am until 5pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10am to 1pm on Sundays. It is closed on Wednesday.

It is located at Coedkernew, Newport, Gwent NP10 8UD