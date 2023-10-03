RMT (the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union) and ASLEF (The Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen) members are striking in an ongoing dispute over pay and conditions.

ASLEF represents drivers, whereas the RMT represents workers from many different sectors of the rail industry - including station staff and guards.

TfL (Transport for London) tube strikes are no longer going ahead. A spokesperson for the RMT said after talks with conciliation service Acas, it had managed to "save jobs, prevent detrimental changes to rosters and secure protection of earnings around grading changes".

Glad to see the RMT and London Underground reach an agreement.



Why won’t the Tory government reach an agreement with the railway unions? They’re wasting huge amounts of public money prolonging the national dispute when it would be much cheaper for them to settle. https://t.co/bwDWXa2ztg — Jon Trickett MP (@jon_trickett) October 3, 2023

What are your rights if your non-TfL train is cancelled due to the strikes?





For single-use rail tickets if you still want to travel:

Due to travel on Wednesday 4 October? You'll be able to use your ticket on Tuesday 3 October or up to and including Friday 6 October, but again, there is an overtime ban on these dates.

Due to travel on a different day? There's no extra flexibility as only official strike days count for that – but you may still be able to get a refund if your train is cancelled or rescheduled.

For single-use rail tickets if you no longer want to travel:

According to MoneySavingExpert, you can get a full refund if you cannot travel. Generally, if your train is cancelled or rescheduled, you are entitled to a full refund from the firm you were due to travel with for any ticket type, including advance tickets. This includes where the train is cancelled due to strike action.

What are your rights if your non-TfL train is delayed due to the strikes?





For single-use rail tickets:

If you have paid for a single-use ticket, be it an advance ticket, off-peak ticket or anytime ticket, you should be eligible for a partial or full refund if your train is delayed due to the strikes.

The amount you can claim depends on how long your train is delayed. The majority of train firms now operate the 'Delay Repay' system, which means they pay out regardless of whether the delay was their fault.

While there are some variations to how it works from company to company, in most cases, it's as follows:

If it's delayed by 15-29 minutes you'll get 25% back (12.5% off a return)

If it's delayed by 30-59 minutes you'll get 50% back (25% off a return)

You'll get 100% back for 60-119 minutes (50% off a return)

You'll get 100% back off a single or return for delays of 120+ minutes

London Underground strikes by RMT called off!



Mayor @SadiqKhan says he’s worried about the concerns trade unions have because of ‘government conditions forced onto TfL’.



“It’s the only reason we’re having this conversation” @LBC pic.twitter.com/BgBfMTYKLo — Fraser Knight (@Fraser_Knight) October 3, 2023

How to claim for non-TfL cancellations and delays

While the rules around refunds for train delays and cancellations are complicated, submitting your claim is usually straightforward and quick to do. Just follow these five steps to claim for delayed and cancelled trains (provided you didn't use your ticket on another service):

Look up the train company running the service and find out how much you can get back.

Make a note of the delay and the reason for it. Fill in the claim form – you can find it online or request one from the station or by phone.

Keep hold of your tickets – you'll need to take a photo of them, scan them if applying online, or post them to the train company if claiming that way. You need to claim directly to the train company, even if you purchased your tickets through a third-party reseller.

Apply within the time limit of 28 days.

If you're rejected for compensation or a refund but still think you have a case, complain – you may be able to escalate your case to the Rail Ombudsmen or independent watchdog Transport Focus.