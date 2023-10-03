The Duke of York is said to have agreed to pay for the repairs for the 30-room royal mansion which are expected to total around £2 million, the Mirror reports.

The Duke is said to have already spent £200,000 on roof repairs as an "interim payment" but he must be able to fund the rest of the work to stay there.

Speaking to the Mirror, a friend of the scandal-hit royal shared that the Duke of York and King Charles have had a “cooling of relations” of late.

Prince Andrew , 63, has been living at the grand house near Windsor Castle, outside London, since 2003, with his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York , also 63, after the Duke signed a 74-year lease on the 30-room property.

However, the pair were set to be moved into Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s old home of Frogmore Cottage as part of King Charles’ apparent cost-cutting measures.

Sources told Page Six that the move had been put on the “back burner” while Sarah, recovered from her mastectomy surgery after being diagnosed with breast cancer.



A friend of the duchess - who has daughters Princess Beatrice, 35, and Princess Eugenie, 33, with Andrew said at the time: “She is resting at home. It was major surgery.



“She’s had lots of support, both her daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, are being very supportive, as is Andrew.”

Frogmore is currently home to Princess Eugenie, her husband, Jack Brooksbank, 37, their son August, two, and their newborn son Ernest.



The news follows Prince Andrew paying a multimillion-dollar settlement to Jeffrey Epstein’s trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre, 39, which led to him being stripped of his official duties.



It had been reported that he does not appear to have enough income to cover the combined rent and upkeep of the home, which is owned by the Crown Estate.



But a royal source told Page Six: “Charles is not chucking Andrew out, but Andrew will have to find the money to look after the property himself – and where is that coming from?”