The golden headpiece is part of a more than 1,800-piece collection of film and TV memorabilia which will go on sale in London from November 9 to 12.

The auction, run by Propstore, will also feature items from movie franchises including Indiana Jones, James Bond and A Nightmare On Elm Street, with the total value of the sale estimated to be more than £12 million.

The C-3PO head is from actor Anthony Daniels' personal collection. (Image: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

C-3PO head from first Star Wars movie to be sold for £1 million

Anthony Daniels, 77, has played protocol droid C-3PO in all Star Wars movies since the release of the first film - Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope back in 1977.

He and his character even featured in a recent episode of the new Star Wars series Ahsoka on Disney+.

The light-up C-3PO head is from Daniels’ personal collection and featured in the classic 1977 film Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.

It is one of the highest valued items in the sale, with an estimated price tag of between £500,000 to £1 million.

British actor Daniels said: "I’m thrilled that Propstore has agreed to curate my collection and I trust that the pieces will go into the right hands.

“I hope this can bring pleasure to Star Wars fans and collectors all around the world and give them a chance to own a piece of the real thing.”

Captain America's shield used by Chris Evans will also be up for auction in London next month. (Image: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

Founder and chief executive of Propstore, Stephen Lane, said: “With an impressive number of lots going under the hammer, we have some extraordinary content on offer including the incredible Anthony Daniels collection.

“It really is a huge privilege to be offering such a remarkable collection from a true Star Wars legend.”

Other movie items up for sale

Other items that will be up for sale as part of the live auction next month include:

Freddy Krueger’s hero glove worn by Robert Englund during the A Nightmare On Elm Street film series - estimated to sell for between £200,000 and £400,000

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jack Dawson costume from the 1997 classic Titanic - £100,000 to £200,000

The shield used by Chris Evans when he starred as Captain America in the 2011 film Captain America: The First Avenger - £50,000 to £100,000

Harrison Ford's shirt from the Indiana Jones franchise - £150,000 to £300,000

Indiana Jones bullwhip used by Harrison Ford in the movie franchise - £100,000 to £200,000.

Items worn or used by Daniel Craig, Jennifer Lawrence, Marlon Brando and Cillian Murphy also are also set to feature in the auction.

Propstore’s Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction runs from November 9 to 12, 2023.