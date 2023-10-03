Huw Davies, from Magor, was driving on the A4810 near the Amazon warehouse and the Llanwern steel plant when he hit what he described as "a boulder which came out of nowhere".

His tyre burst and his car was rendered "undriveable". This was shortly before 11.30am.

Speaking to the Argus from the roadside, Mr Davies says he informed the police and subsequently the AA.

He says a police officer has been at the location since he reported the incident, due to it being at the side of a dual carriageway.

Upon calling the AA, Mr Davies says he was told he would be taken to a garage in Spytty, a short distance from where he was stranded.

However, after ringing back to check on recovery, he was then told this would now not be until after 6.35pm. The garage has since closed.

What's more, during one of his phone conversations with the AA to check on the progress of his situation, Mr Davies says he was questioned as to his location, with the person at the other end of the phone thinking he was in fact in London.

"I've been here six hours or more," he said.

"The police are still here. It's a waste of my time and theirs.

"It's ridiculous, I've been an AA member for 52 years. It beggars belief."

The AA have been contacted for comment.