To add to the assault, the victim had soil dumped on his property.

It was said how, for Darren Packer, work was a hobby, a social life and a living.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how Mr Packer, 58, had worked nearly all his life, from doing multiple paper rounds in school, to doing a tool making apprenticeship, to following his dream of restoring classic cars, specialising in Minis.

However, Mr Packer’s life came crashing down, or more appropriately, was literally stamped out, by Daniel Jenkins.

In August 2021, at Pontllanfraith, Jenkins, 42, attacked Mr Packer over alleged unpaid wages.

Jenkins stamped on frail Packer before mocking him while he lay prostrate on the ground then went to dump soil on Mr Packer’s land in what was described as a cruel act.

After the incident, Mr Packer’s life all but imploded.

Having lived a full life, including being a carer to his mum, meaning Mr Packer worked seven days a week, he now struggles to leave his home, is reliant on morphine, painkillers and sleeping pills, and had to sell his collection of classic cars and specialist tools as his business went under.

Mr Packer is still recovering from his injuries, which included several broken ribs.

Probation reports said how Mr Packer suffers suicidal thoughts.

In one harrowing statement Mr Packer wrote: “What is the point in carrying on, I have no future.”

Mr Packer went on to say in his statement: “The incident has taken a toll on my emotional and mental health.

“I struggle leaving the house, worried I will be attacked again. When I hear noises outside they make me fear the man who attacked me might come back.”

Daniel Jenkins stamped on Darren Packer with steel-toe boots (Image: Gwent Police)

In mitigation it was said how Jenkins was under pressure at the time, in debt, and suffered from anxiety.

His lack of previous convictions were also taken into account, with only one battery charge in 2014 and one minor public order offence in 2018.

Jenkins, of Waunborfa Road, Blackwood, was found guilty of committing wounding, GBH and criminal damage at Pontllanfraith in August 2021.

At Cardiff Crown on October 3, he was sentenced to 26 months in prison and given a four-week prison sentence for the criminal damage to run concurrently.