Richard King, of Shaw Grove, and his wife became concerned about their next-door neighbour Ian Maddicks in July after not seeing him for some time.

Mr Maddicks had given them a key to his home after he had suffered a fall earlier in the year, so Mr King went round to check on him - and found him dead.

“We tried phoning him and found his phone was off, so we went round, finding the door unlocked," said Mr King.

“This was when we thought something might be wrong, as this was really unusual because Ian was known for being very house-safe – he was very meticulous with security.”

Ian Maddicks. Picture: Richard King (Image: Richard King)

Mr King said they had first become concerned something was wrong when they began to smell a pungeunt odor in their home.

“It was horrific," said Mr King. "If you’ve ever smelt that before, it’s not something you ever forget.

"We realised it might be coming from next door when we established it wasn’t in our house.

"This was after emptying our bathroom and bleaching everything.”

Mr King said a coroner later told him Mr Maddicks' body had been left to decompose for at least two weeks, and he called the police, who removed the body.

Richard King at Ian Maddicks' home in Newport (Image: Newsquest)

Mr King described Mr Maddicks as “a recluse but a friendly neighbour”, who was often only seen every few weeks, which is why the alarm was not raised earlier. He also had no known next of kin, so Mr King and his wife were the only ones who would regularly check on him.

Now, three months on, Mr Maddicks' home has not been cleaned - despite the coroner reportedly suggesting it should have been cleaned within days due to the possibility of a biohazard.

Mr King said a solicitor later explained that there was no executor on Mr Maddicks’ will, leaving the responsibility for cleaning his house “in limbo”.

The couple tried to get in touch with anyone possible to help deal with it, including the council.

Mr King said: “Last month, the solicitor told us it would be cleaned within a week, but nothing has been done since and we’re still dealing with this stink, which is particularly bad in the heat.

Ian Maddicks' home in Newport (Image: Newsquest)

“We eventually had an environmental health officer arrive weeks later, who should’ve come earlier after the coroner told them it was a biohazard.

“The officer refused to enter the house and told us he had been summoned to investigate an odour – which he couldn’t smell – and not a biohazard, which he’d had to look up online, so it wasn’t a major issue.”

A Newport City Council spokesperson said: "A complaint was made about the property in the summer and a formal notice to thoroughly clean the property was served at the beginning of August.

"The council has been in contact with the solicitors dealing with the estate who confirmed in August that they would make arrangements for the necessary work to be undertaken.

"Information was received in August and September in relation to legal matters which needed to be completed before the work could take place and a further update was requested this week. This case is being monitored and if the formal notice is not complied with, the council may progress to undertaking works in default.

"Newport City Council would like to express its sympathy to the family and friends of the late resident. It is doing everything in its powers to help resolve the complaint."

Mr King added: “Leaving it like this can’t be good for the other residents. I believe that if these people lived nearby, they would be dealing with this so quickly.

"However, because it’s not directly impacting them, they haven’t done anything. It’s laughable really – all these people keep promising something will be done, and nothing.”