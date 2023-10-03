It comes as Tory London Assembly member, Andrew Boff accused the Home Secretary of making the party look "transphobic".

Boff was escorted from the premises on Tuesday, after heckling Ms Braverman during her speech.

The London Assembly member was approached by officials and police when he heckled Braverman after she said ministers must challenge the “poison” of talk of subjects such as white privilege and gender ideology.

Heckler removed from the Conservative Party conference

Heckler at Suella Braverman’s speech has just been kicked out…#CPC2023 pic.twitter.com/mFBijMnDnW — Paul McNamara (@PGMcNamara) October 3, 2023

Speaking to reporters as he was led from the conference centre, he hit out at what he labelled as Home Secretary's comments about “gender ideology” which he labelled as "trash".

He shared: "It is making our Conservative Party look transphobic and homophobic.

“Our party has a proud record of standing up for LGBT+ rights and she is destroying it.”

He said he had been a member of the party for more than 50 years and was a “proud member”.

The London Assembly member also spoke with PA news agency, saying: "This Home Secretary was basically vilifying gay people and trans people by this attack on LGBT ideology, or gender ideology. It is fictitious, it is ridiculous.

“It is a signal to people who don’t like people who are LGBT+ people.”

He added: “Words like that in the forum of the party that I love need to be challenged.”