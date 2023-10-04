Officers were called to a report of a crash involving a van and the driver of a broken-down vehicle on the M49 at around 5.45am yesterday morning, 3 October.

A man in his 60s was pronounced dead at the scene, his family will be offered support by a specfially trained family liaison officer.

A man was arrested in connection with the incident.

In an update today Avon and Somerset Police told the Argus that the man arrested has been released on police bail.

At the time the motorway was closed from Junction 18A of the M5 to Junction 22 of the M4.

The southbound carriageway reopened at around 1:25pm yesterday afternoon whilst the northbound did not re-open until around 5:25pm yesterday, nearly 12 hours after the crash.