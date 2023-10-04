The Geordie presenters are reportedly making some changes to the upcoming final series including stopping the viewer competition 'Place on the Plane'.

However, ITV bosses have teased a 'shake up' for the Saturday night favourite bosses which could feature "the biggest viewer holiday giveaway" in the show's history.

The hosts, who also front I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! and Britain's Got Talent previously announced that the upcoming series of the ITV show will be their last one for a while after 20 years.

An inside source told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "ITV decided alongside Ant and Dec that Place on the Plane wouldn’t be a feature on this series.



"The team working on 'Saturday Night Takeaway' wanted to shake up the show for the final series.



"It is gearing up to be their most spectacular show yet.”

The news comes as the team behind the show, which first started in 2002, promises the "most spectacular" series of Saturday Night Takeaway to date with "numerous surprises".



An ITV spokesperson told the outlet: "As such there will be numerous surprises, alongside the biggest viewer holiday giveaway in Takeaway history.



"The 2024 series will be a brilliant celebration of 20 amazing years on screen."

ITV looking for little 'Ant and Dec' for next Saturday Night Takeaway series

The broadcaster also recently revealed that they are looking for a new little Ant and Dec - mini-me version of the iconic presenters - to take over for the next series.



ITV said: “We are on the lookout for our new Little Ant and Dec to take part in the next series of ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’!



"We are looking for confident, cheeky chatty boys with a Geordie accent between the ages of 5-7 who think they could be the next Little Ant and Dec!”

In 2003, Ant and Dec found youngsters James Pallister and Dylan McKenna to be their mini-mes.

At the time, the pair were nine years old, and they were later replaced by Neil Overend and Haydn Reid when the original two grew too old and tall for the roles.