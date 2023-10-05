Lee Humphreys and Samantha Humphreys, owners of Fish Kitchen 1854 in Maesycwmmer, is set to open Fish Kitchen 1931 in Bargoed.

The new shop, which will have an industrial feeling inside, is one of the oldest chippies in Wales with it first opening in 1931.

Samantha Humphreys inside Fish Kitchen 1931 (Image: Lee Humphreys)

Fish Kitchen 1931 also has a very special meaning to Lee as his late father, Gary Humphreys, used to go to the same chippy as a child with his mother.

In a touching tribute Lee said he is doing it 'to make his father proud.'

Lee said: “Fish Kitchen 1931 first opened as a fish and chip shop in 1931, it is one of the oldest chippies in Wales. It has an industrial and rural feeling inside.

“I lost my father in April this year, he was the driving force behind it all and he was only 67. He was an old school miner.

Lee's late father Gary Humphreys (Image: Lee Humphreys)

“I took him to the second site, and he just stood there in awe. My dad’s mum died when he was 10 and he used to sit in that chippy with him mum. This is one of the huge motivations behind buying it.

“I am doing it to make him proud, it is a bitter sweet feeling.

“There will be 58 seats inside the restaurant and customers will be given an historic fish and chip experience. “

Getting the new shop ready to open was so no easy task as the store was initially set to open in 2020 but was pushed back due to covid.

Samantha Humphreys outside Fish Kitchen 1931 (Image: Lee Humphreys)

Fish Kitchen 1931’s theme will focus on the industrial heritage of the area with a particular focus on the local mining industry.

Lee said: “To celebrate the 1931 date, we are going to be focusing on the industrial heritage of our area around that era.

“Initially we have focused on 6 local mines, they are:

Bargoed Colliery

Penallta Colliery

Senghenydd Colliery

Elliot Colliery

Ogilvie Colliery

Oakdale Colliery

“To achieve this vision, we have developed a number of creative aspects within the premises that include, building our own internal viaduct with internal booths, a local video production team production of a story telling video about the history of the aforementioned mines, artwork and photography.



“We will be using the above in the most respectful and professional way to celebrate our local history to share with customers both locally and further afield, whilst serving amazing Fish & Chips and also the most amazing seafood we can source.”

Customers at Fish Kitchen can expect ‘world class’ fish and chips, oysters, lobster, mussels, homemade mushy peas and tartare sauce.

The award winning chippy was voted the best fish and chip shop in Wales (Image: Newsquest)

The couple recently celebrated that Fish Kitchen 1854 in Maesycwmmer was voted the number one chippy in the National Fish and Chip Awards.

Lee said: “We have recently been voted 2nd in The UK National Fish & Chip Awards and Wales‘ number 1.

“We are becoming a strong well-known brand.

“We are passionate about what we do and about how our establishment can positively impact the regeneration of Bargoed Town Centre.”