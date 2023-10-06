Sophie Shuttleworth spent three weeks in an induced coma at the Grange University Hospital after being struck by viral meningitis in summer 2022.

Ms Shuttleworth, who turned 32 this week, lost control of her body below the chest and remembers initially struggling to move her eyes.

Thanks to the fundraising efforts of friends and family, she has been able to complete her first round of private rehabilitation with hopes of regaining greater control of her body.

“I have been so independent. Relying on other people, that isn’t me,” Ms Shuttleworth said.

Now at St Woolos Hospital in Newport, the former beautician has faced an agonising wait to find a new home – despite being moved to the council’s top priority "band A" back in March.

“I could be stepping back and chilling, but no. There will be a time when they need the bed. I’m bed-blocking someone who needs medical attention,” she said.

“It is scary – the uncertainty is the worst. I had my own place I called home and now I don’t have anything. I haven’t got anywhere to call home.”

Now in an elderly ward, Ms Shuttleworth looks back at her time in Llandough's spinal injuries unit where there were patients of similar ages going through similar experiences and she made a good friend in Portia, who is tetraplegic.

“There’s nobody else like me here,” she said. “And St Woolos is on a hill, so I can’t get out for a walk.”

Despite being a priority candidate for a new home, the council has so far failed to provide a suitable or adaptable accommodation offer, with a seventh-floor flat and homes without a wet room among the "unsuitable" options on the bidding portal.

A spokesperson for Newport City Council said they have “every sympathy” with Ms Shuttleworth’s situation and has been doing “everything it can” to find a property that can be adapted to her needs.

“Housing officers have been working extensively with the hospital, occupational therapists and registered social landlords to find a property that can be adapted to her needs,” the spokesperson said.

“We are considering all options to achieve a suitable outcome for the lady and there has been regular communication to keep her updated while staff liaise with numerous professionals to try and resolve the housing issues.”