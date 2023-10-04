Friends Ryan Harrison, 29, and Richard Jones, 35, from Caldicot were acting “suspiciously” in a car in the town, Newport Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor Jeffrey Jones said: “Officers spotted both defendants in a Volkswagen at about 8.50 in the evening at Oakley Way, an area known to the police for drug supply and drug usage.”

The defendants were followed and the pair arrested at Jones’ home on Byron Place where they found cannabis at the address and in the vehicle.

Harrison had £600 in cash on him.

After their initial arrest in January, the duo were released under investigation before being picked up again by the police in April.

MORE NEWS: Paedophile secretly filmed underage schoolgirl taking her clothes off

Detectives found drug-related messages on their mobile phones and they were charged.

Harrison, of Green Lane, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine, ketamine and cannabis.

Jones, of Byron Place, admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Both defendants committed the offences when they were subject to licence conditions after being released from prison.

Harrison has 14 previous convictions for 48 offences which include animal cruelty, robbery, grievous bodily harm and violent disorder.

Jones has previous convictions for violence.

Kathryn Lane for Harrison said: “The defendant had built up a debt and was worried about the repercussions of not repaying that and knew that these people were capable of unpleasant things.”

She added: “At heart he is a family man with four children.”

Thomas Stanway representing Jones said his client had already spent six months in custody after pleading guilty immediately at the magistrates’ court and criticised the CPS for the long delay in the case coming to its conclusion.

Both defence barristers said the defendants had no previous drug trafficking convictions.

The judge, Recorder Greg Bull KC, told Harrison and Jones: “You were working as friends each supplying drugs in the Caldicot area.

“You were in an area well-known for the supply of drugs.

“This case is aggravated by the fact you committed these offences whilst on licence.”

Harrison was jailed for three years.

Jones was sentenced to an 18-month community order and must complete a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Both defendants are set to face a proceeds of crime hearing on January 19.