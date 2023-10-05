CORY SLADE, 31, of Spencer Way, Newport must pay £210 in a fine and costs after he admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed following his release from prison.

ISOBEL JANE THORP, 24, of Ramsey Walk, Newport was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GEENA EILEEN KNIGHT, 26, of Bryngwyn Road, Six Bells, Abertillery must pay £589 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Cwm Farm Lane on April 24.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

NABEELA ANITA FRANCES KAID, 35, of James Street, Newport was banned from driving for six months for driving while she was using a hand-held mobile telephone on Temple Street on March 29.

She must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SHAUN JAMES YEARSLEY, 59, of Thompson Avenue, Newport was banned from driving for 21 days for speeding at 81mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on April 21.

He must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JOHANNA BOWEN, 35, of Llwyn Derwen, Ynysddu, Caerphilly must pay £321 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on the A468 in Rhiwderin, Newport on March 23.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

GRANT COLES, 42, of Elm Court, Pantside, Newbridge must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while he was using a hand-held mobile telephone on Sofrydd Road, Hafodyrynys on June 20.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SAMUEL THOMAS CROSS, 31, of Lansdown Drive, Abergavenny must pay £774 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 20mph zone on Park Crescent on July 10.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

JONATHAN PAUL HAWKER, 50, of New Road, Argoed, near Blackwood must pay £169 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A4048 on April 3.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

LESLIE PAUL LEES, 54, of Coed Celynen Drive, Abercarn, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

GARY CLIFFORD MAYLEY, 62, of Top Road, Garndiffaith, Pontypool must pay £295 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 50mph in a 30mph zone on Foundry Road, Abersychan on July 5.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.