United Foods, located on 24-26, Jeffrey Street, was inspected on Thursday, August 24, and was given the lowest possible hygiene rating.

Details on the Food Standards Agency (FSA) website show 'urgent improvement necessary' in all three areas inspected by food safety officers - hygienic food handling; cleanliness and condition of facilities and building; and management of food safety.

The Food Hygiene Rating Act 2013 became law in Wales on March 4, 2013, requiring all businesses selling food in Wales - including pubs, cafes, restaurants, hotels, takeaways, schools, hospitals, canteens, care homes and corner shops – to display hygiene ratings in a prominent place, and to provide the information verbally if requested over the phone.

Inspections are carried out by the local authority officers, and ratings - from zero, meaning urgent improvement is necessary or they may risk closure; to five, meaning standards are excellent - are updated on the FSA website. Businesses have the right to appeal against ratings.

Outside United Foods store in Newport (Image: Google Maps)

The only companies exempt from having hygiene inspections are those where food is not the primary activity of the company, and the only food sold can be kept on a shelf at room temperature and was wrapped or packaged before being brought to the business - for example, a leisure centre where packaged crisps, sweets and bottled drinks are available through a vending machine. Childminders and others looking after people in their own homes are also not required to undergo food hygiene inspections.

Takeaway menus are also required to include bilingual statements directing customers to where the rating can be found.

An award winning family chippy in Blaenavon recently celebrated a hygiene rating of 5.

The three areas which are assessed which are:

Hygiene - how food is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored;

The condition of the structure of the buildings – including the cleanliness of kitchens, the layout, whether there is safe lighting and appropriate ventilation;

Food safety - including record-keeping on how food is kept safe.

Only 0.3 per cent of establishments in the area have a rating of zero, and 2.1 per cent have a rating of one, while 62 per cent have a rating of five, the highest possible.

United Foods was approached for comment.