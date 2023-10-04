The crash, which involved an e-scooter and a blue Vauhall Corsa, took place in the early hours of Saturday morning - September 30 - at around 12.45am.

Police and personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service were called to the scene, where the rider of the e-scooter, a 26-year-old man from Newport, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

His next of kin have been notified and are receiving support from specialist officers.

Officers investigating the collision would like to speak to the driver or occupants, of a small, light-coloured car - possibly grey or silver with a black roof - that was seen in the area at the time and may be able to assist with the investigation.

The driver of the car is not believed to be involved in the crash, but may hold information which could assist the force’s enquiries.

A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: “We want to stress that the driver of the car is not believed to be involved in the collision, but they may hold information which could assist our enquiries.

“If you believe it could be you, you can call 101 or send us a direct message on social media.

“Or you can also call Crimestoppers anonymously.

“We’re continuing to appeal for information and anyone with any details, including CCTV or dashcam, is asked to call 101 or DM us on social media, quoting log reference 2300331324.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 with any details."