This risk map from American not-for-profit Climate Central considers the potential damage from an “annual flood” taking into account the projected local sea levels in 2030.

The interactive tool shows the areas that could find themselves underwater in just seven years’ time.

Even if the link between pollution, global warming and sea levels is weaker than scientists expect, areas straddling the Usk such as Pill, Lliswerry and Duffryn may be entirely below the annual flood level by the time the decade is up.

The map excludes areas that may be isolated by higher land, protected by levees or natural ridges.

Parts of Brynglas, Caerleon and Newbridge all fall into the red zone along the River Usk.

Further east, the red zone extends past Caldicot and east into parts of Chepstow – including the historic Chepstow Castle.

Pontcanna, Cathays and Cardiff Bay, all on the River Taff, are in the red zone, as are the Llanrumney Fields and Cardiff University Sports Fields on the Rhymney River.

Riverfront

Even with the map set to show a "good luck" projection, hundreds of buildings and roads in central Newport look vulnerable to annual flooding in the coming years.

The city's premier football and rugby venue Rodney Parade would join the new Coleg Gwent campus and aptly-named Riverfront theatre under threat.

Either side of the Usk, Marshfield, St Brides and Nash also look set to face the brunt of rising sea levels and more extreme weather events.

Around one in eight properties in Wales are at risk of flooding, Natural Resources Wales has said.

Clare Pillman, NRW chief executive, said: “We will continue to build flood defences and maintain our existing ones. But we will also need to take a broader approach to improve Wales’ resilience to extreme weather.

"This includes investment in vital warning and informing services, which empower people to know and understand their flood risk and the actions they can take to prepare."