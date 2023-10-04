Officially unveiling the figure of Sir David, the team at Madame Tussauds used hundreds of reference photographs and hours of footage to create the incredibly detailed and lifelike figure.

Displaying the wax figure at the Barbican Conservatory, Sir David was surrounded by 1,500 species of plants and trees, some of which are endangered and rare in their native habitat.

Now, the 97-year-old broadcaster and natural historical is expected to be a key part of Madame Tussaud's latest zone.

The new wax figure will be in the attraction from October 20. (Image: Madame Tussauds)

Madame Tussauds unviels Sir David Attenborough wax figure

Sir David will take pride in place alongside many other icons that have shaped British culture, Madam Tussauds shares.

The area will see the likes of Princess Diana, Shakespeare, Stromzy, Sir Lewis Hamilton and Emmeline Pankhurst also join Sir David.

Sir David's new wax figure will see him sport his normal casual signature short-sleeved light blue shirt, khaki-coloured chinos, brown shoes, and tasteful watch.

Speaking of the new figure, Tim Waters, General Manager at Madame Tussauds London, said: “Sir David Attenborough is a true national treasure and living legend.

This is Sir David's second wax figure. (Image: Madame Tussauds)

"The king of the modern-day documentary, his voice is instantly recognisable by generations globally and our creation of a second figure 31 years later is a testament to his enduring role in British culture.

"His work in the field of conservation is unrivalled and the immensely powerful mark he’s made on millions of people, by bringing the wonders of the world into our living rooms, through his ground-breaking broadcasting is profound."

Adding: “Sir David is a cherished cultural British gem, admired worldwide and we know all of our guests, young and old alike will love getting the chance to meet the figure of the man behind that iconic voice.”

Sir David's new Madame Tussauds wax figure will arrive at the London-based attraction on Friday, October 20.