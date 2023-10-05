David Robb, 82, was handed a suspended prison sentence in July and made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) - but it only took him a matter of weeks to defy it.

He did so by communicating with a child under 16, namely 13, which he was prohibited from doing, and failing to present internet enabled devices on request and downloading encryption software.

Robb, of Edward Street, Cwmcarn, Caerphilly admitted breaching his SHPO on August 7.

He is due to be sentenced next month and was remanded in custody after appearing at Cardiff Crown Court.

When Robb was initially sentenced in July, Newport Crown Court heard how he was trawling the internet while posing online as a 13-year-old boy at a boarding school in Scotland.

Prosecutor Matthew Cobbe said the defendant was convicted of a sex offence at Swansea Crown Court when he was the manager of a children’s football team.

Robb had persuaded a boy to sleep in the same bed as him before an attempted sex act took place.

Mr Cobbe said the defendant had amassed child abuse images between August 8, 2020 and May 18, 2022.

They included 488 category A images depicting the most serious kind of material and made up of 342 videos and 146 pictures.

“The images included very young children being raped,” Mr Cobbe added.

“Some of the children were asleep when they were raped and others can be seen in great distress.”

The court heard some of victims were aged as young as four.

The defendant pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing indecent images of children and one count of possessing an extreme pornographic image depicting bestiality.

Robb also had a previous conviction relating to child abuse images from 2015 for which he was sentenced to a community order.

Hilary Roberts, mitigating, said: “He regrets what he’s done and he feels ashamed of his repeat offending.

“The defendant is going to wash his hands of all electronic devices.

“He wants to put temptation aside and never repeat these offences.”

Mr Roberts added: “The defendant has had four heart attacks and he has epilepsy.

“He is the carer for his wife. She has dementia and she entirely depends on him.”

Robb was sent to prison for 20 months but the sentence was suspended for two years.

He was ordered to complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and attend 23 sessions of a sex offender programme.

The defendant was told to register as a sex offender for 10 years and made the subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.