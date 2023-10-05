A HOTEL guest has been jailed after he attacked a member of staff and drove through a car park barrier at the five star Celtic Manor Resort.
Thomas Evans, 35, pleaded guilty to assault by beating and causing criminal damage at the Newport venue on August 19.
The defendant also admitted being almost twice the drink-driving limit on the same day with 67 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Gwaelod-y-Garth Road, Pontypridd.
Evans, of Clos Dyfodwg, Llantwit Fardre, Rhondda Cynon Taf, was jailed for 12 weeks at Newport Magistrates' Court.
He was banned from driving for 42 months.
The defendant must pay the assault victim £100 compensation and a £154 court surcharge.
