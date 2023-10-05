Thomas Evans, 35, pleaded guilty to assault by beating and causing criminal damage at the Newport venue on August 19.

The defendant also admitted being almost twice the drink-driving limit on the same day with 67 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Gwaelod-y-Garth Road, Pontypridd.

Evans, of Clos Dyfodwg, Llantwit Fardre, Rhondda Cynon Taf, was jailed for 12 weeks at Newport Magistrates' Court.

MORE NEWS: Paedophile secretly filmed underage schoolgirl taking her clothes off

He was banned from driving for 42 months.

The defendant must pay the assault victim £100 compensation and a £154 court surcharge.